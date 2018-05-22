The historic Richlandtown Inn was in flames overnight. Firefighters from Richland Township and surrounding towns put out the fire, but not before the damage was done. Sixteen people were displaced and two firefighters were hurt. It is still unclear how the fire started.

Fire tore through a historic Bucks County inn overnight leaving more than one dozen residents out of their homes and two firefighters hurt.

Flames broke out just after midnight Tuesday in the Richlandtown Inn on South Main Street in Richlandtown.

The inn dates back to 1812 and housed both a restaurant and apartments.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, a few people were still inside the building, Richlandtown Fire Assistant Chief Justin Sutton said. Firefighters dealt with thick black smoke on the second and third floors as they rescued people from the building.

Two firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The fire appeared to start in the back of the building in the kitchen, Sutton said. The restaurant on the first floor closed earlier this month for renovations.

Most of the utilities to the restaurant and kitchen were turned off, restaurant co-owner Venanzio Poccia, who disputed that the fire could have started in the kitchen, which he said wasn’t damaged.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents forced from their homes.