Reward Offered for Driver Who Hit, Killed 15-Year-Old Boy in New Jersey - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Reward Offered for Driver Who Hit, Killed 15-Year-Old Boy in New Jersey

Jesus Lopez-Grande, 15, was walking with his father in Lakewood, New Jersey when he was hit, police said

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Reward Offered for Driver Who Hit, Killed NJ Teen

    Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 15-year-old boy in New Jersey Friday night. Ida Siegal reports.

    (Published Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019)

    Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 15-year-old boy in New Jersey Friday night. 

    Jesus Lopez-Grande, 15, was walking east along Oak Street in Lakewood with his father just after 10 p.m. when a driver traveling east in a black Jeep Cherokee hit both of them, Lakewood police and Lakewood Board of Education attorney Michael Inzelbuch said. 

    The driver fled the scene on Albert Avenue, according to police.

    Lopez-Grande, who suffered “significant bodily injury,” was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His father was taken to the hospital with an injured elbow.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Getty Images

    Police on Sunday said they had located the vehicle that hit the boy, but hadn't yet found the driver.

    The Lakewood Board of Education is offering a $3,600 reward for information leading to the driver's arrest, Inzelbuch said. 

    A vigil for the boy was scheduled to take place at Lakewood High School, the school Lopez-Grande attended, at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices