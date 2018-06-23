A West Philadelphia family is mourning the death of a 5-year-old boy who was killed by a hit and run driver.

A family is begging anyone who has information about the hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old boy to come forward.

"I could be anybody, you could be me sitting here," said Logan White, the devastated father of Xavier Moy. "It's always somebody else 'til it happens to you."

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police has offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

"You just left him there. You hit a pothole, you stop. How do you not stop?" White said. "I don't care if you ain't got a license or none of that. You stop. It's the right thing to do."

White said Xavier loved "Paw Patrol" and playing. Neighbors, some of whom brought groceries to the grieving family, said they were stunned.

"For somebody to lose their life that young, it put a chill through my body. It hit my heart," said Brahiem Thompson of West Philadelphia.

Xavier was hit along the 5000 block of Irving Street around 4 p.m., family members and police said.

Xavier Moy, 5, was killed in a hit and run in West Philadelphia on June 22, 2018.

Family members said the boy was playing in the street with others when a green sedan hit him.

Moy was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment, but couldn't be saved, police said.

The FOP reminded drivers to be aware that schools are out and that children may be playing in city streets, and urged anyone with information about this case to come forward.

"One tip can bring this case to a close and help this family bring closure to a tragedy," FOP President John McNesby said in a press release.

