Remembering Stephen Hawking's 1981 Visit to Philadelphia
    Remembering Hawking's Visit to Philadelphia

    The Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia honored Stephen Hawking with an award almost four decades ago. Looking back at his visit, scientists as well as the ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia said Wednesday following his death that the physicist inspired millions. (Published 38 minutes ago) The Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia honored Stephen Hawking with an award almost four decades ago. Looking back at his visit, scientists as... See More
