Add the movie theater to your summer trips list. Regal Cinemas and AMC Theaters are offering discounted kids movies for as cheap as $1.

Regal Cinemas will show two different family friendly movies - like “Shrek 2," “Lego Batman Movie” and “Kung Fu Panda” - every Monday and Tuesday at 10 a.m. through the summer until the first week of September.

Click here to find a nearby Regal Theater and to see the complete lineup of movies.

Participating AMC Theaters are running discounted kid’s movies every Wednesday morning for $4 plus tax. These titles include “Peter Rabbit”, “Trolls” and “Wonder Park”.

Click here to see participating locations and the full AMC “Summer Movie Camp” lineup.

Movie Tavern locations around the area are also showing $3 movies throughout the summer on Wednesday mornings.

Click here to see Movie Tavern locations and the full "Kids Dream Family Film Series" lineup of movies.