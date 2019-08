Nearly 300 employees were laid off at a South Philadelphia refinery that was shut down following a June 21 explosion.

Philadelphia Fire Department Commissioner Adam Thiel was slated to provide updates on the status of a South Philadelphia oil refinery that went up in flames in June.

The refinery, owned by Philadelphia Energy Solutions, has been shut down ever since a series of June 21 explosions caused an inferno that released tens of thousands of gallons of hydrofluoric acid into the air.

City contractors have been at the refinery since then, working to neutralize the chemicals.