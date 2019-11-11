The start of the week will be the calm before the storm for most of the NBC10 viewing area. Temperatures will soar into the 60s Monday afternoon. Snow is expected in some neighborhoods Tuesday as temps drop drastically.

Temps on Wednesday morning could feel around zero or in the teens as the record cold temperature is expected to fall.

As temps plummet Tuesday rain is expected to change to snow.

A blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting by more than 20 degrees over the next two days. The mercury will dip so low in some neighborhoods that record lows will be recorded.

The cold air will follow rain on Tuesday. Some of the wet weather may even change into light snow.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert starting midday Tuesday and lasting through Thursday morning.

Here's what you can expect.

Record-Breaking Cold

Temps on Monday are expected to push into the 60s in many neighborhoods with partly sunny skies. Temps won’t cool down significantly overnight. They remain around 50 degrees by daybreak Tuesday in Philadelphia.

A weather system moves in early Tuesday. Rain will be the main precipitation with this cold front, but snow could fall too.

Cold air then grips the region for a couple days.

The record low temperature in Philadelphia on Wednesday is 24 degrees, set back in 1996. The forecasted low for Wednesday is 22 degrees. Winds will make your body feel even colder. Wind chills will linger in the teens or lower by Wednesday morning.

Think 22 degrees is cold? The forecasted low in Mount Pocono is 12 degrees.

By Thursday, temperatures will warm above the freezing mark with highs forecasted in the upper 30s to low 40s for most neighborhoods.

Rain Changing to Snow

As temperatures drop on Tuesday, some spots will see rain change over to snow.

The snow accumulation as temps plummet isn’t expected to be significant, however. Most of it will melt as it hits the warmer ground. Snow could stick to colder surfaces like parked cars and grass. So, make sure you have your window scraper ready.

The first places to get snow will be the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and northern and western suburbs. Snow is expected to then take over in Philadelphia and points south and east later in the day.

Remember, that you can get snowflakes before the temperature drops below freezing. The snowfall may look worse to the eye than the impact it will have on your day.

How Grass and Roads Heat and Cool Differently

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley explains the different temperatures on grass surfaces compared to paved surfaces and what it could mean for the first snow of the season. (Published 4 hours ago)

An inch or so of snow could fall in higher elevations like the Lehigh Valley, while only a dusting or no accumulation are expected closer to Philadelphia.