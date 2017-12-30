A man accused of stabbing and raping a woman at a park in Chester City, Pennsylvania is now in custody.

The woman told police she was walking through Deshong Park on the 900 block of Avenue of the States back on Dec. 24 when she was approached by a man armed with a knife. The man grabbed the woman by her hair, threatened her, and dragged her into the woods, police said. The woman told investigators the man then attacked, raped and stabbed her before fleeing the scene. The woman was taken to the Crozer Chester Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries.

Investigators identified Shaquille Malik Tillmon as the suspect. Tillmon was arrested Thursday and arraigned on $1 million cash bail. He is currently being held at the George C. Hill Correctional Facility.