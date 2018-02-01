Rain, Snow Mix Will Arrive Early on 2018 Groundhog Day

While Eagles fans in Minnesota are dealing with the frigid cold, we're expecting some rain and snow in our region. NBC10 meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz has your forecast.

Brief snow could arrive pre-dawn Friday morning, as Groundhog Day will start off with a sloppy early commute.

Rain will begin late Thursday as a storm system moves in from the west. The temperature across the Lehigh and Delaware valleys should then dip enough below freezing for just long enough to change the precipitation into a wintry mix or snow for a short time in many areas.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s for most of early Friday into the morning commute, with a brief period below 32.

No accumulation is likely for most of the region as the temperature is then expected to rise as the busiest part of the morning rush hour commences.

"If you have to go out early, 4, 5, 6 a.m., there may be some issues on the road," NBC10 meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz said.

The small system portends a larger one that will make Super Bowl LII on Sunday a messy travel day throughout the Philadelphia region and South Jersey.

"It could start off as a little bit of snow, especially in Lehigh Valley, Berks County, where maybe they could get a couple inches," Schwartz said. "But the atmosphere is going to be warming up bigtime, and changing anything to rain."



