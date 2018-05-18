Raging Inferno Engulfs Defunct Factory in North Philadelphia

A massive four-alarm fire has consumed a large industrial building in North Philadelphia.



The former manufacturing facility is located at 21st and West Clearfield streets. Huge flames are shooting from the roof and windows of the 332,600-square-foot brick structure.

Parts of the building, which spans nearly a city block, are collapsing onto the street below. Smoke from the fire can be seen from miles away.

Firefighters are shooting water from ladder trucks, but keeping their distance because of flying debris and downed power lines.

The fire has already spread to nearby buildings with the help of moderate 16 mph winds blowing to the northeast. Fire officials said they're also fighting flames at a building at N. 22nd and W. Indiana streets.



The building formerly housed the Steele Heddle Manufacturing Complex which manufactured textile loom accessories. The business shutdown in 1983. It's not clear if the building was in use, but it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2010.



Amtrak and SEPTA regional rail lines run near the structure, but the fire has not affected service.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

