Raging Fire Consumes New Jersey Home

By NBC10 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    A house fire in New Jersey destroyed a home that was undergoing renovations. No one was injured.

    A couple that should have been celebrating the renovation of their home were instead picking up the pieces Saturday after their house exploded in Lawrence Township, Mercer County.

    A raging fire greeted first responders on the otherwise quiet New Jersey street, a neighbor said.

    “I was home and we heard a loud boom, went outside and the house was on fire already," neighbor Peter Pogrozewski said.

    The house exploded in the afternoon, police said. Witnesses told police that a fireball ravaged the house. The homeowners, a wife and husband, escaped without injuries, police said.

    Pogrozewski said the wife ran out but bystanders helped the husband escape. Neighbors said the house burned for nearly an hour before firefighters extinguished the flames.

    The fire is under investigation.

      

