A new attraction along the Delaware River front is here just in time for Halloween. The Ghost Ship is a 90-foot projection uses water and light to make the ship. The display is commissioned by the Delaware River Front Corporation as part of their new arts program.

The 90-foot-tall holographic ship currently "docked" at the Race Street Pier is sailing off after Sunday night.

Sunday is the last chance for Philadelphians to catch a glimpse of the free, "three-dimensional light and water-based" 18-century "Ghost Ship" projected underneath the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

The installation, created by Romanian-based Biangle Studio, explores the Delaware River's importance to Philadelphia and draws from the "nuanced and complex history of the Delaware River in the 1700s," including its role in the slave trade, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation said.

The installation, curated by Ryan Strand Greenberg, is accompanied by self-guided audio tours.

"During the 18th century, there was a lot of development happening in Philadelphia. Many immigrants moved here, native people lived here and enslaved people were brought here," Greenberg said, pointing to some of the history people can expect to learn during the tour.

"Ghost Ship" will be on display from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Its run at the Race Street Pier began Oct. 4, and DRWC President Joe Forkin said he hopes its success attracts new artists to the waterfront and the DRWC's new arts program.