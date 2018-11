SCRANTON, PA - MARCH 14: PennDOT plow trucks work to clear roads in northeastern Pennsylvania following snow fall up to two feet on March 14, 2017 in Scranton City. A blizzard is forecast to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds to up to eight states in the Northeast region, as New York and New Jersey are under a state of emergency. School districts across the entire region were closed and thousands of flights were canceled.

Can you picture the snowiest year in Philadelphia? How about the coldest day? Do you remember how many layers you wore?

As we reveal First Alert Meteorologist Glenn ‘Hurricane’ Schwartz's Long-Range Winter Forecast, check out this quiz to brush up on the most wild winter weather stats for our area.

First Alert Weather Hurricane's 22nd Annual Long-Range Winter Forecast

Think you’re a winter weather whiz? Prove it below!