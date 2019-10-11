Five people were shot in the courtyard area of a housing community in Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood when a car pulled up around midnight and two men began shooting late Thursday night.

What to Know A late Thursday shooting near 5th and Carpenter streets in Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood leaves at least five men shot.

Two men got out of a car and shot at men playing dice in the courtyard of a housing community.

The people shot range in age from 19 to 57 and are all expected to survive, acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

At least five men were shot during a gun battle in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood overnight.

The shooting began just before midnight when a dark-colored, older-model car pulled up along 5th and Carpenter streets and two men fired into in the courtyard area of a housing community where a group of people were gambling, acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said at the scene.

People in the courtyard then fired back.

"It looks like 17 rounds at least were fired out here," Coulter said. "And then a couple firing back at the vehicle, we are not sure if that was hit or if anyone in the vehicle was hit."

The people shot range in age from 19 to 57, Coulter said. They were rushed by private vehicles to area hospitals. None of their injuries are life threatening.

Real-time crime cameras captured the shooting, Coulter said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that they men were playing dice in the courtyard when the shooting began, Coulter said.

The men didn’t tell investigators about any earlier incident in the night could have led to the shooting, Coulter said.

Police planned to enhance video as they searched for more clues about the shooters in the car.