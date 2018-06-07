“Let’s Go Crazy” for this limited-edition tasty treat.

Philly’s Federal Donuts is celebrating what would have been Prince’s 60th birthday with a tasty, sparkly, and, of course, purple doughnut.

“Dig, if you will, the picture PURPLE RAIN available in all stores TOMORROW (6/7) one day only to honor The Artist’s 60th birthday #NothingCompares2U – at Federal Donuts,” the doughnut shop said on social media Wednesday.

FedNuts first debuted the purple classic cake doughnut coated in vanilla lavender glaze and sprinkled with purple sugar after Prince died in April 2016, spokeswoman Dani Mulholland said. They brought it back to mark what would have been “The Purple One’s” 60th birthday Thursday.

FedNuts is offering the “Purple Rain” doughnut at all five of its locations, including at the Whole Foods on Callowhill, Mulholland said. The fancy doughnut costs $2.75 for one, $13 for a half dozen or $24 for a dozen.

Hop in your “Little Red Corvette” and don’t wait for dessert as the doughnuts are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Can't get enough Prince? The South Street Cinema is screening "Purple Rain" Friday night (suggested $5 donation) and encouraging fans to dress up in costume and singalong to all the hits (does that include Morris Day & the Time? "Oh-we-oh-we-oh").

