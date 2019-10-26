Puppy Snatched From Philadelphia Animal Shelter - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Puppy Snatched From Philadelphia Animal Shelter

A man who walked in wearing a black Nike hoodie is wanted for questioning in the theft of the Shiba Inu puppy

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 58 minutes ago

    Philadelphia animal welfare authorities are trying to sniff out the whereabouts of a person who they believe walked into their shelter and snatched a puppy.

    The heist happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at the Pennsylvania SPCA's Erie Avenue headquarters in Philadelphia, PSCPA Director of Public Relations Gillian Kocher said.

    Photo credit: Pennsylvania SPCA

    A man who walked in wearing a black Nike hoodie is wanted for questioning in the theft of the Shiba Inu puppy, Kocher said. Surveillance video captured him in the shelter's kennel area looking at dogs.

    Anyone who recognizes the man or spots the puppy is asked to call 911.

      

