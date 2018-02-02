On Super Bowl Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles won’t be the only locals competing on national television. Before the Eagles take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, seven dogs from area animal shelters and rescues will take to the field in Puppy Bowl XIV.
The annual Super Bowl Sunday event oozing with cuteness will air at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.
Viewers can take some local interest in Puppy Bowl XIV as pups Daisy, Dragonfly, Hinesville, Lila, Neville, Petree and Savannah were among young dogs playing for teams Ruff and Fluff in the “fur-tastic” (that’s how the producers describe it) sporting event where puppies score touchdowns with doggie toys.