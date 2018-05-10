Prosecutors Investigate Baby's Death Inside Sicklerville Home

Police in Camden County are looking for a person of interest after a baby was found dead in Sicklerville. Police are now focusing their investigation on the boyfriend of the baby's mother.

Prosecutors in South Jersey want to speak with the boyfriend of a mother whose baby was found dead inside her Sicklerville home Thursday.

Crime scene investigators flooded a home along Marcia Court near Monroe Place Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the mother awoke to find the baby not moving. She called for help, but the baby had died.

Sources said the woman's boyfriend was missing when the baby was found. Police are actively looking for him saying he's a person of interest in the case.

Police have not said how the baby died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

