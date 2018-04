A propane tanker truck crashed Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95, shutting down the highway in both directions in Delaware County, state police said.

The tanker truck flipped along the stretch of I-95 between exits 6 and 8, police said.

All northbound and southbound lanes of the highway were closed between exits 6 and 8 about 4 p.m. after the crash. It is unclear when the highway will reopen.

There were no injuries reported immediately after the crash.