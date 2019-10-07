Pringles Dies Days After Dog Was Found Bleeding in Trash Can

A senior Yorkie dog is lucky to be alive after she was found in a trash can with a serious head injury.

What to Know Pringles has died days after being found bleeding in a trash can in North Philadelphia.

Doctors from Penn Vet and the crew at the Pennsylvania SPCA tried to make the Yorkie comfortable while being treated.

"In the short time that we knew her, she captured the hearts of many," the PSPCA said.

"With the heaviest of hearts" the Pennsylvania SPCA announced Monday the death of Pringles, a senior Yorkie dog that captured the hearts of many after being found badly injured in a trash can.

While we are all shattered by this, we hope that we can all find comfort in the fact that she did not die in a trash can scared and alone, but instead was surrounded by love, the best medical treatment available, and the support of so many in the city of Philadelphia and far beyond," the PSPCA said in a social media post.

The PSPCA brought in a Penn Vet neurology consult, care of the Richard Lichter Charity for Dogs, to help care for the Yorkie after she was found in a trash can with a serious head injury.

Pringles was found Thursday morning in the 1800 block of North Taylor Street in North Philadelphia after a tip. Officers from the PSPCA responded, and heard her rustling under trash in the trash can.

Pringles was transported to the PSPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters for immediate treatment and was listed critical condition before dying Sunday.

"In the short time that we knew her, she captured the hearts of many and her fighting spirit encouraged us all that perhaps a miracle was possible and she would recover," the PSPCA said. "That was not to be, and while today we mourn, we will keep fighting for Pringles.

Animal cruelty officers know who owned the dog, and were working to find out what led to her being found in the trash.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, should call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.