Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney weighed in on Tuesday about President Donald Trump's decision to cancel the Philadelphia Eagles White House visit hours before it was meant to take place. Kenney reiterates that everyone has the right to speak their mind and says he's glad the team was disinvited to the celebration.

Using President Donald Trump's preferred communication method, Eagles star safety and political activist Malcolm Jenkins vowed via Twitter to continue fighting for justice and equality despite White House snub.

On Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Trump disinvited the Super Bowl champions to D.C., Jenkins accused the White House of lying to "paint the picture that these players are anti-American, anti-flag and anti-military."

"It's hard to step out in the public and fight to make it better," Jenkins tweeted. "It takes courage to stand up for the truth even if it's not a popular one."





Jenkins statement was sent minutes after Trump issued a new statement doubling down on his decision and accusing the Super Bowl champions of abandoning their fans by offering to send only a small delegation to D.C.

The White House said it was the team’s “lack of good faith” that prompted Trump to cancel the celebration.

“Unfortunately, the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives, while making clear that the great majority of players would not attend the event, despite planning to be in D.C. today. In other words, the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans,” the statement read.

Trump initially claimed his decision was rooted in the ongoing debate over whether NFL players must stand for the national anthem. That question became increasingly controversial after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began silently kneeling on the sidelines at the beginning of games.

Kaepernick's protest was intended to raise awareness around racism and, specifically, the killing of black men by police. But his on-field activism sparked criticism from both the NFL and football fans who claimed that politics and sports don't mix.

Things started to fall apart for the Eagles Friday when the Eagles reneged on their initial promise to send a group of 81 people to the White House, according to the Trump administration. More than 1,000 Eagles fans were also expected to attend the celebration, the White House said.

But the Eagles asked to reschedule their visit because only a small handful of players could attend. The president, instead, canceled the celebration on Monday less than 24 hours before festivities were set to take place, according to the White House.

Trump's suprising decision was announced late Monday evening in a short statement painting the team — whose mascot is also the United States' national symbol — as unpatriotic. The

"[The Eagles] disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country," Trump said in a statement released Monday evening. "The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better."

In lieu of a visit with the team, the White House is staging a “Celebration of America” featuring music provided by U.S. military bands and choruses.

Reactions to the president’s decision were mixed in Philadelphia, which continues to revel in the city’s historic Super Bowl victory. Mayor Jim Kenney told NBC10 that the Eagles remain world champions “regardless of where they’re going today.”

“I'm very proud of our team. I'm very proud of the Eagles organization for their involvement in the community,” he said. "I'm really glad that the president disinvited them as opposed to some people going and some people not going because, this way, that doesn't leak into the locker room next season and there's not any disunity. They're a team together. They're the underdogs forever. And I'm proud of all of them.

Several local leaders, including Sen. Pat Toomey and Sen. Bob Casey, also canceled their visits to the White House Tuesday. Only U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, a Republican who is hoping to unseat Casey in November, planned to attend the “Celebration of America.”