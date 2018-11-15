PHOTOS: Powerful Storm Hits Philadelphia Area

A powerful mid-November storm swept through the Philadelphia region Thursday, bringing with it snow, sleet and heavy rain.
The Lehigh Valley and Berks County areas were expected to be hit with anywhere between 5 and 9 inches of snow. In other areas, like Bensalem, Abington and Exton, the main concern was power outages due to ice accumulation.
Conditions forced speeds to be reduced to 45 mph on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Donegal and Valley Forge exits. Several accidents had also been reported.
