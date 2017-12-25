Strong, whipping winds knocked out power to thousands of customers in the Philadelphia region on Christmas Day.

Approaching 3 p.m., more than 8,000 customers had no lights on the Christmas tree. The total was down from 16,000 customers at one point in the morning.

PECO saw the most local outages with more than 3,600 customers — mostly in Bucks and Montgomery counties — in the dark. PPL had about 2,800 customers without power — many in the Poconos.

PSE&G had its outages down to around 1,500. AC Electric and Delmarva reported scattered outages.

If you lose power be sure to call your power company to report the outage as soon as possible.