Thousands Without Power From Powerful Winds

The Friday storm could have a major impact on the Jersey Shore, due to flooding and winds.

Winds Whip at the Jersey Shore

Strong, whipping winds knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers in eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware Friday.

The most outages appeared to be happening in northern Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia suburbs where heavy snow fell.

As of 2:40 p.m.

PECO:

More than 87,100 customers without power — 25,000-plus customers out in Bucks and Chester counties.

PSE&G:

More than 13,300 — most in northern New Jersey.

PPL Power:

More than 11,200 without power — nearly 25,000 in the Lehigh Valley.



Atlantic City Electric:

More than 8,600 without power — spread across South Jersey.

Delmarva Power:

About 15,000 customers without power in Delaware — most in New Castle County.

