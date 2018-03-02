Thousands Without Power From Powerful Winds - NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT: 
Crashes, Power Outages & Strong Winds
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

Thousands Without Power From Powerful Winds

Hundreds of thousands are in the dark as a major storm packing heavy wind and snow batters the Philadelphia region.

By Dan Stamm

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Strong, whipping winds knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers in eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware Friday.

    The most outages appeared to be happening in northern Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia suburbs where heavy snow fell.

    As of 2:40 p.m.

    PECO: 

    More than 87,100 customers without power — 25,000-plus customers out in Bucks and Chester counties.

    PSE&G:

    More than 13,300 — most in northern New Jersey.

    PPL Power:

    More than 11,200 without power — nearly 25,000 in the Lehigh Valley.

    The lights went out in this diner in Wind Gap, Pennsylvania on March 2, 2018. See Larger
    Photo credit: NBC10 - Steven Fisher

    Atlantic City Electric:

    More than 8,600 without power — spread across South Jersey.

    Delmarva Power:

    About 15,000 customers without power in Delaware — most in New Castle County.

    Remember to contact your power company if you lose electricity: PECO | PSE&G | PPL PowerAtlantic City ElectricDelmarva Power

      

