After a deadly police-involved shooting, Montgomery County investigators spent the overnight hours searching for clues about a block from a police station.
Pottstown police officers responded to a welfare check report of a suicidal person at 40 E High Street around 11:25 p.m. Thursday after the man posted photos online of himself holding a gun to his head and threatening to hurt himself, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.
A responding officer confronted the man and shot him, District Attorney Kevin Steele said.
The man died a short time later at the hospital.
Pottstown police and DA office representatives could be seen investigating behind an apartment building and auto body shop through the early hours of Friday. They found a firearm near the person who was shot that turned out to be a BB/pellet gun, Steele said.
No officers were hurt.
Neighbors told NBC10's Matt DeLucia that the dead man seemed "depressed."
Per policy, the district attorney's office would investigate why the officer opened fire.
SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.