The man police say gunned down a young mother along a Pottstown, Pennsylvania, sidewalk on Easter Sunday has been arrested in Connecticut.

U.S. Marshals took 36-year-old Bobbie Mitchell, Jr., into custody on Tuesday at a home in Waterbury, Connecticut, Montgomery County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Mitchell is accused of shooting Siani Overby, 23, several times outside a home along Johnson Street early Sunday. She died on the sidewalk.

Investigators said Overby confronted Mitchell demanding that he take a paternity test and provide child support for her 18-month-old son.

Mitchell is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania where he'll face first-degree murder and related charges.



