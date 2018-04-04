Pottstown Man Wanted for Young Mother's Shooting Death Arrested in Connecticut - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Pottstown Man Wanted for Young Mother's Shooting Death Arrested in Connecticut

By NBC10 Staff

Published 24 minutes ago

    Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

    The man police say gunned down a young mother along a Pottstown, Pennsylvania, sidewalk on Easter Sunday has been arrested in Connecticut.

    U.S. Marshals took 36-year-old Bobbie Mitchell, Jr., into custody on Tuesday at a home in Waterbury, Connecticut, Montgomery County prosecutors said Wednesday.

    Mitchell is accused of shooting Siani Overby, 23, several times outside a home along Johnson Street early Sunday. She died on the sidewalk.

    Investigators said Overby confronted Mitchell demanding that he take a paternity test and provide child support for her 18-month-old son.

    Mitchell is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania where he'll face first-degree murder and related charges.


      

