A building in South Philadelphia collapsed Monday night following a possible gas explosion. SkyForce10 was over the scene.

A father and son survived when their South Philadelphia home collapsed following a possible gas explosion.

The incident occurred at a home on the 1200 block of S. 20th Street at 7:35 p.m. Monday. The father told NBC10 he was washing his hands in the bathroom while his son was playing PlayStation when they heard the sound of an explosion. The home then collapsed, sending them from the second floor to the first.

The father and son managed to get out of the house and weren't seriously injured though the father suffered minor burns.



Officials say the collapse may have been caused by a gas explosion though they have not yet confirmed this. Firefighters and PGW officials are currently at the location.

The collapse occurred near the Philadelphia Police 17th District headquarters. That building was evacuated along with a building on 1216 S. 20th street.



