More Than a Dozen Hurt When Bus Crashes at Newark Airport: Port Authority

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    More than a dozen people were hurt when an employee shuttle bus crashed into a concrete divider while approaching Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport early Friday, Port Authority officials say. 

    The exact number of injuries in the 5:30 a.m. crash wasn't immediately clear, but none of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening. The wreck closed access to level 2 and 3 at Terminal B, but both levels reopened within about 90 minutes.

    The bus had some front-end damage, authorities say. A cause of the crash remains under investigation.

    Meanwhile, delays kept building as the peak morning rush got underway, and travelers were urged to leave extra time if they needed to get to the airport for a flight. Disruptions to operations at the airport were minimal, officials said. 

