Police are looking for a man accused of beating a woman as she jogged in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood.

The man is suspected of pushing the 30-year-old woman to the ground and then repeatedly punching and kicking her as she ran near the intersection of 22nd and Wallace streets around 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The attack was unprovoked, Small said, adding that the suspect did not take anything from the woman or attempt to sexually assault her.

The victim was treated at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for facial pain and dizziness.