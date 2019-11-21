Police Search for 'Armed and Dangerous' Person in New Jersey Town - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Police Search for 'Armed and Dangerous' Person in New Jersey Town

Dozens of officers, including some in an armored truck, were looking for the person in Little Egg Harbor Township.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Ted Greenberg

    A school was placed on lockdown as police descended upon a small, rural New Jersey town in search of an "armed and dangerous" person Thursday afternoon.

    Dozens of officers, including some in an armored truck, were looking for a person last seen wearing a blue jacket and riding a blue tricycle in Little Egg Harbor Township, the town's police department said.

    Police warned residents to stay out of the area near the 500 block of Church Street and immediately call 911 if they saw the suspect.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

      

