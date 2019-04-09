Police are searching for a man and woman who they say lured, ambushed and pistol-whipped a 61-year-old grandfather who was delivering pizza to make ends meet.

"They weren't people man," Walt Diamond, 61, told NBC10. "They were scumbags. They were lowlifes and cowards."

The incident began Sunday around 10:45 p.m. when Diamond arrived at the 2800 block of Aramingo Avenue to deliver pizza. He spotted a woman standing on the corner nearby and went to the side door to make the delivery but no one answered the door.

Diamond then called the phone number for the delivery but didn't get a response. He then called the store who told him that the woman who ordered claimed she was on her way back from the gas station after getting money. The woman also claimed she had called from a different number.

Diamond then waited in his car until receiving a call from the woman stating that she was home.

Police say the woman Diamond had spotted on the corner then approached him and started looking for her money.

"She turned around and said to me, 'How much was that again?' I said, 'Twenty-six seventy-five.' And then whoosh! Turns around with a gun. The kid that was pacing puts it in my face. I push it away and he puts it back there again a second time," Diamond said.

Diamond told police an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him and told him to give him his money. The gunman then stole $90 from Diamond's pockets and pistol-whipped him in the forehead. The gunman and woman then fled on foot on Auburn Street toward Memphis Street.

Diamond suffered a cut on his forehead but is happy to be alive.

"I just thank God, man," he said. "He didn't shoot me and I didn't wind up killing him."

Diamond told NBC10 he quit his job and will never deliver pizzas in the area where he was robbed again.

The first suspect is described as a woman standing 5-foot-8, wearing a dark blue jacket with a white stripe going across and dark pants.

The second suspect is described as a thin man standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 125 pounds wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.