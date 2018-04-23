Philadelphia police officers descended on a neighborhood Monday morning as they searched for suspected killers.

SWAT, K-9 & other units responded to a van parked outside of a day care center at E Tioga and Emerald streets in the Kensington neighborhood after witnesses claimed to have spotted two men just after 9 a.m. who match the descriptions of suspects wanted for a homicide earlier in the morning along Germantown Avenue in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood.

The investigation continued as of 10 a.m. in both neighborhoods.

No word yet on the exact descriptions of the wanted men.

This story is developing and will be updated.