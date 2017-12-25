Christmas Eve Fire at NJ Church Is Suspicious: Police

A fire forced parishioners out of their New Jersey church on the day before Christmas. Police say it appears suspicious. No one was injured.

Parishioners of a New Jersey church were forced out by a Christmas Eve fire that investigators are calling suspicious.

A church member noticed flames outside as about 20 people gathered inside the First United Methodist Church in Ridgefield Park shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday.

Everyone was able to get out of the church safely.

Investigators believe the fire started in a playground next to the church’s daycare center, then spread to the side of the church, The Record reported.

The damaged was contained to the outside of the building, but detectives from the the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office arson squad have called the fire suspicious, according to Ridgefield Park Police Lt. Joseph Rella.

