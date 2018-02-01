Police in Montgomery County are looking for a man who was caught on camera attaching a skimming device onto a cash register. The skimmer was attached inside an Aldi.

Police in two Montgomery County towns would like to speak to a pair of men after credit card skimming devices were discovered on credit card machines at ALDI grocery stores.

The men were captured on surveillance video at the Lower Pottsgrove ALDI store along Armand Hammer Boulevard in late January. The chiefs of Lower Pottsgrove police and Limerick Township police are considering them persons of interest in their investigation.



Limerick Township police told NBC10 on Wednesday that the skimming devices, which allow thieves to gain hold of a customer's credit card information, were discovered on credit card machines at the ALDI stores in Limerick and Pottstown.



ALDI is not the only business to be hit by skimming thieves. Lower Pottsgrove Police Chief Michael Foltz said his detectives have been investigating a number of incidents of skimming devices being installed at businesses around the township. The thieves recently expanded into Limerick Township, he said.

An exact number of victims was not released, but Foltz said there were multiple.



Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Pottsgrove police at 610-326-1508 or Limerick Township police at 610-495-7909.



Card skimming devices can net thieves as much as $60,000 a year, according to the American Bankers Association. They're often used on ATMs and gas pumps.



Here's a few tips to protect yourself:

