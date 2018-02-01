Police in two Montgomery County towns would like to speak to a pair of men after credit card skimming devices were discovered on credit card machines at ALDI grocery stores.
The men were captured on surveillance video at the Lower Pottsgrove ALDI store along Armand Hammer Boulevard in late January. The chiefs of Lower Pottsgrove police and Limerick Township police are considering them persons of interest in their investigation.
Limerick Township police told NBC10 on Wednesday that the skimming devices, which allow thieves to gain hold of a customer's credit card information, were discovered on credit card machines at the ALDI stores in Limerick and Pottstown.
ALDI is not the only business to be hit by skimming thieves. Lower Pottsgrove Police Chief Michael Foltz said his detectives have been investigating a number of incidents of skimming devices being installed at businesses around the township. The thieves recently expanded into Limerick Township, he said.
An exact number of victims was not released, but Foltz said there were multiple.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Pottsgrove police at 610-326-1508 or Limerick Township police at 610-495-7909.
Card skimming devices can net thieves as much as $60,000 a year, according to the American Bankers Association. They're often used on ATMs and gas pumps.
Here's a few tips to protect yourself:
- Check the credit card machine or ATM before a transaction.
Run your hand around the card reader and pin pad, tugging at the hardware. If something is loose, you may want to avoid using that device.
- Try to use mobile payment services like Apple Pay or Google Pay.
Since your credit card information is securely transferred wirelessly using an encrypted feed, traditional skimming devices won't work.
- Cover the pin pad with your hand when entering the number.
Keeping your pin number private can derail any attempts to reuse your card information.
- Go into the bank to make a withdrawal.
This isn't always a viable option, but if the bank is open, you may want to pay the teller a visit to keep your card information safe.