Police released a sketch of a man who they say has robbed and attacked several women in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

The suspect targeted five women between Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, police said. During each incident, which have all taken place within a three-mile area, the suspect pulled the victims down by the neck or shoulders before robbing them, according to investigators.

The incidents took place at the following times and locations in Norristown.

4 a.m. on Dec. 1 at Airy Street and Haws Avenue

7 a.m. on Dec. 1 at Stanbridge Street and Haws Avenue

7 a.m. on Dec. 2 on the 500 block of Haws Avenue

7:45 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Fornance and W. Marshall streets

6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 on the 700 block of Noble Street

“The extent of what he’s done so far is to physically wrestle the women to the ground,” Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot said. “He tends to come up pretty quickly so nobody has said that they suspected anything was going to happen.”

Investigators say none of the victims were seriously injured during any of the incidents though they fear the suspect could escalate his behavior. They’ve instituted additional patrols in the area as they continue to search for him.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s to mid-30s with a light to medium complexion standing between 5-foot-10 and six feet with a medium to heavy build. Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and either jeans or sweatpants. They also say he may have some facial hair.

If you have any information on the suspect or incidents, please call Norristown Police at 610-270-0977. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 610-278-TIPS.