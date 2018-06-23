The search is on for a driver who hit and killed a child in West Philadelphia and then fled the scene. Meanwhile, the neighborhood is struggling to come to grips with the tragedy. (Published 3 hours ago)

Philadelphia police have released a photo of a car that they say could be the one that struck a 5-year-old boy in West Philadelphia Friday, killing him.

The car is a blue, four-door Hyundai Sonata, model year between 2015 and 2017. It is blue, police said.

Initial reports had described the car that struck Xavier Moy as green.

The driver left the scene after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to please or call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS or the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180.

Earlier Saturday, Xavier's family begged any witnesses to come forward.

"I could be anybody, you could be me sitting here," said Logan White, Xavier's father. "It's always somebody else 'til it happens to you."

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police has offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Xavier was hit along the 5000 block of Irving Street around 4 p.m., family members and police said.

Boy, 5, Killed in West Philly Hit and Run