Police Officer in Critical Condition After Crashing in North Philadelphia

By NBC10 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    A police officer crashed a cruiser into a bridge overpass, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.

    A police officer suffered serious injuries when the cop crashed a vehicle Thursday afternoon into an overpass at 12th and York streets in North Philadelphia, officials said.

    The unidentified officer was rushed to a hospital, where he is in critical condition but stable as of 4:45 p.m., officials said.

    The cop crashed about 4 p.m., and was able to escape the vehicle before the engine caught fire. The vehicle then ignited in flames.

    It is not yet known what caused the crash.

    Check back for more details as they become known on this breaking story.

      

