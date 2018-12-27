A police officer suffered serious injuries when the cop crashed a vehicle Thursday afternoon into an overpass at 12th and York streets in North Philadelphia, officials said.

The unidentified officer was rushed to a hospital, where he is in critical condition but stable as of 4:45 p.m., officials said.

The cop crashed about 4 p.m., and was able to escape the vehicle before the engine caught fire. The vehicle then ignited in flames.

It is not yet known what caused the crash.

