A Philadelphia police officer suffered a minor injury Monday night after a fleeing suspect in a robbery struck the officer's vehicle, police said.

The officer, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be treated and relelased.

Just after 7:30 p.m., police in North Philadelphia saw a car they believed had been involved in a robbery. Police chased the car; at one point, the fleeing suspect shot at officers, police said.

The chase ended about a half hour later at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue when the suspect struck a police vehicle and caused damage to the front of the cruiser, police said.

The supect was arrested, police said.