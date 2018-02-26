Police Officer, Man Found Dead in Port Richmond Home

A police officer and a man were both found dead inside a home in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia Monday afternoon. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details.

A Philadelphia police officer and a man were both found dead inside a home in the Port Richmond section of the city Monday afternoon.

The officer was a 14-year veteran assigned to the 1st District. A wellbeing check was sent by her district after she never showed up to work and they were unable to contact her.

Investigators arrived at a home on the 2900 block of Mercer Street at 12:12 p.m. Monday and found her along with a man unresponsive. They were both pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m.

Officials have not yet revealed their identities or a cause of death.

