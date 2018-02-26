Police Officer, Man Found Dead in Port Richmond Home - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Police Officer, Man Found Dead in Port Richmond Home

Officials say the woman was a 14-year veteran of the police force and was assigned to the 1st District.

By David Chang

Published at 4:07 PM EST on Feb 26, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    Police Officer and Man Found Dead in Home

    A police officer and a man were both found dead inside a home in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia Monday afternoon. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details.

    (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)

    A Philadelphia police officer and a man were both found dead inside a home in the Port Richmond section of the city Monday afternoon.

    The officer was a 14-year veteran assigned to the 1st District. A wellbeing check was sent by her district after she never showed up to work and they were unable to contact her.

    Investigators arrived at a home on the 2900 block of Mercer Street at 12:12 p.m. Monday and found her along with a man unresponsive. They were both pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m.

    Officials have not yet revealed their identities or a cause of death.

