A Philadelphia police officer is loaded into an ambulance after police say she was pinned between a stolen rental van and her cruiser while trying to apprehend a suspect.

The officer's partner jumped into the stolen truck to release her. The suspect, police said, fled the scene, but was taken into custody.

A man behind the wheel of a stolen rental truck pinned a Philadelphia police officer between the vehicle and a patrol car in an attempt to flee police custody Saturday night.

The violent confrontation happened around 7:30 p.m. at Sedgely and Ridge avenues in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Police at the scene said a female officer and her partner were investigating a U-Haul truck that was reported stolen. When the officers approached the truck and asked the driver to roll down the window, police say he gunned the engine and pinned one officer against the police cruiser.

The man then jumped out of the truck and ran away. The pinned officer's partner got into the truck and was able to reverse the vehicle so she could be freed.

Additional officers quickly descended on the area and were able to track down the suspect. He was taken into custody.

The injured officer was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to Temple University Hospital. She was alert and talking. Police said she is listed in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

Police continue to investigate the incident, which happened right outside the Sedgely Plaza shopping center.

