Police-Involved Shooting Outside Deptford Shopping Center

Officials are investigating a police-involved shooting outside a shopping center in Deptford Township, New Jersey.



The incident occurred Saturday on the 1800 block of Clements Bridge Road. SkyForce10 was over the scene of the shooting. It captured police cars surrounding a vehicle with yellow tarp over it.

Officials have not revealed what led to the shooting or if anyone was seriously injured.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is currently investigating the shooting. A spokesperson for the office said in a press release that there is no search taking place for any suspect and no reason for concern about public safety.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.