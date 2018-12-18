A car burst into flames outside a Buffalo Wild Wings near the Hamilton Mall on Friday night. Once the fire was extinguished, authorities made a grim discovery.

Police identified a man who was found dead inside a car that exploded into flames in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings outside the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, New Jersey.

On Friday, shortly before 6 p.m., Hamilton Township Police officers responded to the 4400 block of Black Horse Pike for a report of a motor vehicle fire. When they arrived they found a vehicle completely engulfed in flames and a man's body inside.

Video of the incident showed bright orange flames raging and thick, dark smoke billowing toward the sky.

Police identified the victim as Louis Dougherty, 31, of Williamstown, New Jersey. While the investigation is ongoing, police don't suspect foul play at this time.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Hamilton Township Police at 609-625-2700 x 1.