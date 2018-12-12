Investigators wearing hazmat suits removed evidence from a home in Warminster on Tuesday night. A news conference with the Warminster Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to shed more light on what happened.

Law enforcement officers in hazmat suits descended onto a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, home Tuesday night, carting off unidentified materials in buckets and bags.

A police staging area was set up in the driveway of the home, located in the 600 block of Cheryl Drive, and a broken window was visible from the street.

Officials have not confirmed what prompted the raid, but said the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office will “announce a number of arrests and other developments stemming from a multi-agency drug investigation” Wednesday afternoon.

NBC10 will stream the news conference live at 3:30 p.m.