Police arrested a man who broke through the window of a home after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. SkyForce10 was over the scene as the suspect climbed a ladder, broke the glass of a window and was ultimately arrested.

Police say the unidentified man left the scene of a crash on the 800 block of Cornwall Street Wednesday night. He then ran into a backyard and used a ladder to climb onto the roof of a home, investigators said.



SkyForce10 was over the scene as the man walked on top of the rooftops and then struck the window of one of the homes repeatedly before breaking the glass. He then climbed inside.

Police were able to get inside the home and took the man into custody. They have not yet released his identity.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.





