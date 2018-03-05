Plug In, Power Up: What You Can Do When Power Goes Out

What do you do when the electricity goes out? Now, you can Plug In, and Power Up!
NBC10 and Telemundo62 are partnering with Comcast to offer viewers who lose power the ability to recharge their devices at participating Xfinity store locations in the region.
As power outages occur, listed locations will become active Plug In, Power Up sites to assist viewers in need. This is a FREE service and anyone is welcome to visit participating locations.
LOCATIONS:
Pennsylvania
3903 Aramingo Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19137
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
1351 South Columbus Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
2329 Cottman Ave. #14
Philadelphia, PA 19149
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
106 Bartlett Ave.
Exton, PA 19341
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
116 Township Line Rd. #500
Havertown, PA 19083
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
130 Town Square Place
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
518 Oxford Valley Rd.
Langhorne, PA 19047
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
2510 W. Moreland Rd.
Willow Grove, PA 19090
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
New Jersey
941 Haddonfield Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
3371 US-1
Mercer Mall
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
500 Consumer Square
May’s Landing, NJ 08330
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
2160 N 2nd St.
Millville, NJ 08332
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
42 Centerton Rd. #H-1
Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
1500 Rt. 47
Rio Grande, NJ 08242
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
1256 Hooper Ave.
Toms River, NJ 08753
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
3841 Route 42
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
2345 US Highway 22
Center Island
Union, NJ 07083
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
495 Prospect Ave #509
West Orange, NJ 07052
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Delaware
5601 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Due to severe weather, participating locations are subject to change.
