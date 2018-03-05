Plug In, Power Up: What You Can Do When Power Goes Out - NBC 10 Philadelphia
By NBC10 Staff

Published 5 hours ago

    What do you do when the electricity goes out? Now, you can Plug In, and Power Up!

    NBC10 and Telemundo62 are partnering with Comcast to offer viewers who lose power the ability to recharge their devices at participating Xfinity store locations in the region.

    As power outages occur, listed locations will become active Plug In, Power Up sites to assist viewers in need. This is a FREE service and anyone is welcome to visit participating locations.

    LOCATIONS:

    Pennsylvania

    3903 Aramingo Ave.

    Philadelphia, PA 19137

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    1351 South Columbus Blvd.
    Philadelphia, PA 19147

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.


    2329 Cottman Ave. #14
    Philadelphia, PA 19149

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    106 Bartlett Ave.
    Exton, PA 19341

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    116 Township Line Rd. #500
    Havertown, PA 19083

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    130 Town Square Place
    King of Prussia, PA 19406

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.


    518 Oxford Valley Rd.
    Langhorne, PA 19047

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    2510 W. Moreland Rd.
    Willow Grove, PA 19090

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    New Jersey

    941 Haddonfield Rd.

    Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    3371 US-1
    Mercer Mall
    Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    500 Consumer Square
    May’s Landing, NJ 08330

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    2160 N 2nd St.
    Millville, NJ 08332

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    42 Centerton Rd. #H-1
    Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    1500 Rt. 47
    Rio Grande, NJ 08242

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    1256 Hooper Ave.
    Toms River, NJ 08753

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    3841 Route 42

    Turnersville, NJ 08012

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    2345 US Highway 22
    Center Island
    Union, NJ 07083

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    495 Prospect Ave #509
    West Orange, NJ 07052

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    Delaware

    5601 Concord Pike
    Wilmington, DE 19803

    Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.


    Due to severe weather, participating locations are subject to change.

