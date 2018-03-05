Plug In, Power Up: What You Can Do When Power Goes Out

What do you do when the electricity goes out? Now, you can Plug In, and Power Up!

NBC10 and Telemundo62 are partnering with Comcast to offer viewers who lose power the ability to recharge their devices at participating Xfinity store locations in the region.

As power outages occur, listed locations will become active Plug In, Power Up sites to assist viewers in need. This is a FREE service and anyone is welcome to visit participating locations.

Download the NBC10 app for latest weather conditions, and check this page frequently for updates.





LOCATIONS:

Pennsylvania

3903 Aramingo Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19137

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





1351 South Columbus Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.





2329 Cottman Ave. #14

Philadelphia, PA 19149

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





106 Bartlett Ave.

Exton, PA 19341

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





116 Township Line Rd. #500

Havertown, PA 19083

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





130 Town Square Place

King of Prussia, PA 19406

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.





518 Oxford Valley Rd.

Langhorne, PA 19047

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





2510 W. Moreland Rd.

Willow Grove, PA 19090

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





New Jersey

941 Haddonfield Rd.

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





3371 US-1

Mercer Mall

Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





500 Consumer Square

May’s Landing, NJ 08330

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





2160 N 2nd St.

Millville, NJ 08332

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





42 Centerton Rd. #H-1

Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





1500 Rt. 47

Rio Grande, NJ 08242

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





1256 Hooper Ave.

Toms River, NJ 08753

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





3841 Route 42

Turnersville, NJ 08012

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





2345 US Highway 22

Center Island

Union, NJ 07083

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





495 Prospect Ave #509

West Orange, NJ 07052

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





Delaware

5601 Concord Pike

Wilmington, DE 19803

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.





Due to severe weather, participating locations are subject to change.

DOWNLOAD THE NBC10 APP TODAY FOR LIVE, UP-TO-THE-MINUTE STORM COVERAGE.