From the runway to magazines to billboards, young women and girls are often bombarded with images emphasizing outer beauty. Yet a disturbing addition to the body image trend has many people both outraged and concerned; plastic surgery apps targeting girls as young as 8 or 9.

“Hey, here’s a cartoon. Give it plastic surgery,” Jessica Yvonne of Marlton, New Jersey, said. “That’s appalling!”

The often free apps feature kid-friendly cartoons and super hero themes and allow users to inject and give surgery to digital subjects.

“The apps that I was able to really pull up and see actually have, like a scalpel,” Board Certified plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Davis told NBC10.

Dr. Davis warns that the apps can promote unrealistic expectations.

“The patient does become a little bit overzealous, if you will, with what they think they can really achieve,” Dr. Davis said. “It’s not like you rub something on it and make a magic wish happen and all these fairy dust kind of comes down and a person looks different.”

Yvonne doesn’t allow her daughter, who’s in the 6th grade, to download the apps.

“They all talk about their lips. They all want the ‘Kylie’ lips,” she said. “What? You know you’re 11.”

Esma Cakmak, 10, of Haddonfield, told NBC10 she also doesn’t use them.

“There’s all those drawing and there’s like those big lips which really creep me out,” Cakmak said. “Surgery is also very painful. Because it takes a long time to heal and you’re in all those bandages.”

Emily Smith, a teen girl, said she plans to monitor her younger sister’s app store activity.

“I just don’t want them getting in their heads that they should be changing anything about themselves,” Smith said.

The apps are not new. Many disappear from the app store before resurfacing. That's why worldwide watchdog and advocacy groups are standing together with mothers who started the #SurgeryIsNotaGame hashtag to hold the creators of the plastic surgery apps accountable.

Dr. Davis also has a message to anyone who uses the apps. Making changes to your body is not as easy as a download. It’s painful and permanent.

