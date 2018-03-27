A Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood affiliate responded to criticism they received after posting a controversial tweet stating, “we need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion.”

The tweet, posted on the Planned Parenthood Keystone account Tuesday morning, also stated there should be pro-choice, undocumented immigrant, union worker and transgender Disney princesses as well.

The tweet sparked controversy on social media and Planned Parenthood Keystone later deleted it.

“Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told,” Melissa Reed, the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone wrote in a released statement. “Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”

Reed also described the “critical role” she believes pop culture plays in “educating the public and sparking meaningful conversations around sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion.”

“We also know that emotionally authentic portrayals of these experiences are still extremely rare — and that’s part of a much bigger lack of honest depictions of certain people’s lives and communities,” Reed wrote.

Planned Parenthood Keystone serves 37 counties in Pennsylvania including Bucks and Lehigh counties.

