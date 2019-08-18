Plane Crashes in Delaware Woods

First responders at the scene of an airplane crash in New Castle County, Delaware Sunday, Aug. 18, 2018.

An airplane crashed in a wooded area in New Castle County, Delaware, Sunday morning, though it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or fatalities.

The plane went down around 8:53 a.m. near the 500 block of Stanton Christiana Road, behind a medical center, and emergency crews were responding to the scene, according to the Delaware State Police.

The model of the aircraft was a single-engine Beechcraft BE-55, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Police could not say whether there were any passengers onboard.

It was not immediately clear what cause the aircraft to crash. The National Transportation and Safety Board was also investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.