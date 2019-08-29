Shots were fired at Philadelphia police officers who patrolling a well-known drug area in North Philadelphia. The suspect hid in a home above a barbershop, barricading himself and others. Four men and one woman are in custody. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Five people were taken into custody after someone shot at plainclothes officers as they were conducting a narcotics investigation in North Philadelphia.

The pair of officers were sitting in an unmarked car shortly before midnight, watching the start of a drug deal near the intersection of Warnock and Oakdale streets, when they heard gunshots and looked up to see a man firing at them, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Surveillance Video Captures Gun Battle in Nicetown

We have surveillance video that shows the start of the shooting battle between Philadelphia police officers entering a home before they began to exchange gunfire with a suspect. One neighbor witnessed the entire ordeal through his Ring doorbell. (Published Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019)

The man ran into a known drug house above a barbershop at the intersection and barricaded himself inside, Small said. The officers, who were uninjured, radioed for help, with dozens of their colleagues responding.

Other officers and SWAT team members with long guns swarmed the area as the suspect remained holed inside the home, Small said. Eventually, negotiators were able to talk four men and a woman out of the house.

When SWAT team members went inside, they couldn't find a gun in plain view, but police were working to obtain a warrant to look for any hidden weapons, the chief inspector said.

Evidence, including a strike mark and a nearby "projectile," indicated at least three shots were fired, Small added. A witness also told investigators she saw a man firing at the plainclothes officers.

Police believe one of the five people detained was the one who fired at the officers, but no charges have yet been filed as the investigation continues, Small said.