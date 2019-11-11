A shelter in place is in effect after a flammable liquid leaked from a pipeline near an apartment complex in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Monday night.

Vicki Granado, a spokesperson for Energy Transfer Partners/Sunoco, told NBC10 there was a tubing leak at the company's 8-inch refined products line that runs through Middletown Township, Delaware County.

The leak caused a "small misting of gasoline," according to Granado.

"The pipeline was shut in and the situation was quickly contained," Granado wrote.

Hazmat crews and firefighters responded to the area of Glen Riddle and Pennell roads at the border of Middletown Township and Aston in Delaware County to contain the leak.

A shelter in place remains in effect for residents at the nearby Tunbridge Apartments on 274 Glen Riddle Road in Media as well as surrounding homes.

Several residents in the area reported a strange odor in the air after the leak occurred.

"While there is an odor, there is no risk to those in the area," Granado wrote. "The emergency response units that were on site confirmed that there is no impact to air quality. We expect the odor to dissipate as our crews work throughout the night to remediate the area."

Granado also confirmed the leak did not occur at Sunoco's Mariner East pipelines, which run through Delaware and Chester counties.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.